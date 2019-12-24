Christmas Day starts with a chill before highs reach low 60s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christmas Eve's high temperatures continue to aim towards the low to mid 60s across our region as high pressure provides dry conditions and sunny skies. Overnight fog development is possible in the mountain valleys as clear skies and light winds dominate. Expect lows slightly above freezing in the mountains, meanwhile overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the Charlotte metro area.
The warm and dry trend continues into Christmas Day. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will remain over the Carolinas through Friday giving leading to the continuation of dry conditions and above average temperatures.
Anticipate an increase in cloud cover into the weekend ahead of a round of potentially heavy rain Sunday afternoon. Over the next 48 hours the timing and possible impacts of the next round of wet weather will be much clearer, so check back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.
Happy Holidays,
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
