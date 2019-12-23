3-week-old baby dies in Chester County; police and coroner investigation ongoing

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - Deputies and South Carolina agents are investigating the death of a three-week old Chester County infant, officials said.
The male child was deceased when deputies arrived Saturday at a home on Goldmine Road in Chester, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff. Family members had called 911 after the child was found unresponsive, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Sheriff’s office investigators, along with State Law Enforcement Division agents, went to the scene, Dorsey said.
Dorsey said Monday the death investigation is in its early stages.
Under South Carolina law, SLED agents investigate all deaths of children under age 18 as part of a task force.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office also is investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, officials said.
