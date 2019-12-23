Traffic gridlock Saturday, not so bad Monday at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Last minute shoppers at Concord Mills found big crowds on Monday.
It was slow going in the parking areas and the roads surrounding the shopping center, but not as bad as it was Saturday.
Officials say the number of cars trying to get in over the weekend exceeded the number of parking spaces and that led to extreme gridlock for a few hours.
Police came in to help funnel traffic in and out and by 8 p.m., officials say things were back to normal for Christmas. It’s the second time since Thanksgiving that police were needed to keep traffic flowing there.
Concord does have a traffic management system where they can remotely control traffic lights to help drivers get around trouble, but on Saturday there was too much trouble.
“Once it reaches a certain point then it becomes gridlock,” said City Spokesman Peter Franzese.
With just one more day of shopping until Christmas, officials will be closely monitoring traffic around the mall, just in case.
On Monday, it was slow going but not the gridlock of Saturday. Franzese advises drivers to prepare for some delays but to be courteous and bring a smile.
