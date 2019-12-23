Suspect robbed 3 stores, 1 woman at gunpoint in two days in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking to identify a suspect who robbed three stores and one woman at gunpoint in just a little over 24 hours in Charlotte.
- On Dec. 21 around 2:23 p.m., a woman told police someone robbed her at gunpoint while at a drive-up Wells Fargo ATM on Pineville-Matthews Road. He fled the scene on foot.
- On Dec. 21 around 5:18 p.m., a victim told police someone walked into the Shell Gas Station on Elm Lane, pointed a gun and demanded property from the business. He fled the scene on foot.
- On Dec. 21 around 11:47 p.m., a victim told police someone walked into the Sam’s Mart on Sharon Road, said he had a weapon and demanded property from the business. He fled the scene on foot.
- On Dec. 22 around 7:08 p.m., victims told police someone walked into the Shell Gas Station located on Carmel Road, pointed a gun, violently threatened the store employees and demanded property from the business. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
The suspect was described as a black male around 5’6” with a medium build that appeared to be in his mid-30s and he had a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and white sneakers. He was wearing sunglasses and gloves.
The investigation into these cases are active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents are asked to provide that information by calling 911. Information can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could receive up to $1,000 in cash.
