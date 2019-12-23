Lincoln Co. disturbance call leads to arrest of wanted sex offender, two others

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A disturbance call on Swanson Road in Lincolnton led to the arrest of three people including a registered sex offender wanted for failure to report a change of address.
Lincoln County Communications Center received a call on Sunday afternoon about a disturbance in the area and reported to officers that at least one of the individuals may be armed.
When officers arrived on scene, one of the men ran into a house while three people remained outside, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies detained the three people outside and asked the homeowner for permission to search to the residence.
During the search of the home, deputies heard shuffling around upstairs and found a man hiding near a chair. They also found a pistol hidden underneath clothing piled on the chair.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Chad Ramsey, 38, of Lincolnton, NC. Ramsey was wanted for failure to notify a change of address as required by a registered sex offender, parole violation, and felony possession of a firearm.
Ramsey was arrested and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond for two of the charges and a no bond hold for the probation violation.
Michael Notheisen, 33, and Dalton Marlow, 28, were also arrested. Notheisen is charged with felony possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance Schedule II. He was jailed without bond.
Marlow was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a 50-b Order.
