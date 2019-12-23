Lee and ’Cats rally past Loyola on the road, 59-56

Press release provided by Davidson College
CHICAGO, Ill. – Hyunjung Lee scored a game-high 19 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead Davidson to a 59-56 come-from-behind win at Loyola, in non-conference men’s basketball action Sunday afternoon inside Gentile Arena.
The win was the third straight for the ‘Cats, who improve to 6-5, while the Ramblers fall to 8-5.
Lee, the reigning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week, finished 7-of-8 from the floor, including five 3-pointers in 26 minutes off the bench. He was joined in double figures by Kellan Grady, who scored 16 points.
After Loyola opened the second half on an 11-4 spurt to grab the game’s largest lead, 36-27, Davidson responded with an 18-6 spurt, capped by consecutive treys from Lee, to go back in front, 45-42.
Tied 54-54 with 2:10 remaining, Jon Axel Gudmundsson drilled a triple from the right wing to put the ‘Cats up for good.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent after intermission, but it was the ‘Cats 6-of-10 effort from long range that made the difference.
The Ramblers, who advanced to the Final Four two years ago, were led by Marquise Kennedy’s 13 points, while Tate Hall and Keith Clemons added 11 points each.
Neither team led by more than five in the opening period, which featured seven lead changes before the Ramblers went to the half up, 25-23.
Up Next
Davidson will enjoy an eight-day break for the Christmas Holiday before playing its final non-conference contest on Monday, December 30 at Vanderbilt.
