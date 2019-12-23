Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

SOUTHERN FLOODING
Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights
Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states. The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains. Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina. In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.
BC-WEST GEORGIA-PRESIDENT
South Carolina educator to lead University of West Georgia
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina educator will be the next president of the University of West Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents voted on Monday to name Brendan Kelly as president of the 13,000-student public university in Carrollton. Kelly is now leader of the University of South Carolina Upstate and will start work in Georgia on April 1. Kelly had been named the sole finalist last week. Kelly has been chancellor of the South Carolina campus in Spartanburg since 2017. He served briefly as interim president of the entire University of South Carolina earlier this year.
SHOOTING AFTER FUNERAL
Man killed during gathering after gunshot victim's funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed by gang members in South Carolina during a gathering after the funeral of a different victim of gunfire. Columbia Police say Keon Tucker was part of a group of people gathered in a road Saturday night when officers on patrol heard gunshots. Authorities say many in the group had attended the funeral of 26-year-old Calvin Recardo Bryant Jr. Richland County deputies are investigating Bryant's shooting death the weekend before. No arrests have been made.
CHRISTMAS PARTY SHOOTING
Man killed during SC real estate firm's Christmas party
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight during a Christmas party at a South Carolina real estate firm. Investigators say the fight happened Friday night in the parking lot of Southern Dreams Realty in Lexington. Authorities say Wesley Warren-Camp was shot with a gun someone grabbed out of a vehicle. Lexington Police say the man suspected in the shooting was also hospitalized after suffering cuts to his face, but has since been released. Authorities have not released the shooter's name and are still trying to determine exactly what happened and if anyone should be charged.
FURMAN UNIVERSITY-SEXUAL ASSAULT
Furman University refuses to release sexual assault reports
A South Carolina university is refusing to release campus police records from a reported sexual assault. Furman University says it doesn't have to comply with South Carolina's open records laws because it's a private institution and not a public one. A South Carolina Press Association lawyer says Furman receives public funding and is subject to the laws. The Greenville News is seeking reports regarding a reported sexual assault on Oct. 6 in a campus dormitory. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating that, as well as additional reports of sexual assaults at the same student housing building between July 14 and Sept. 2.
SPARTANBURG PAY RAISES
Raises on tap for nearly 1,200 Spartanburg employees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 1,200 employees in one South Carolina city are getting early Christmas presents in the form of January pay raises. The Spartanburg Herald Journal reports that the Spartanburg County Council recently adopted the county's first pay restructuring in more than a decade. It includes $5.3 million in annual pay increases and benefits for jobs in 27 pay grades ranging from $23,500 to $167,710. County Administrator Cole Alverson says tax revenues are greater than expected, and all the raises can be paid for without a tax increases. Alverson says the raises take effect Jan. 3, and will be seen in the Jan. 23 paychecks.