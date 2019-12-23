Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

VOTING MACHINES
Voting equipment manufacturer giving up on NC for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An election equipment manufacturer is giving up for now on selling its machines to North Carolina counties. Clear Ballot's chief executive told the State Board of Elections it was withdrawing its request to certify its recent products upgrades. He blamed the board's slow pace for its troubles, saying the delay in the original certification gave rival Election Systems & Software “a marketing monopoly.” The certification process also got delayed as the board's membership became the subject of litigation between the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper. Only Onslow County had expressed strong interest in purchasing Clear Ballot equipment for the 2020 elections.
Authorities say man used eye-drop medication to kill wife
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man who worked as a paramedic used eye drops to kill his wife for life insurance money. News outlets report that Joshua Lee Hunsucker is facing charges of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said at a preliminary hearing that eye drops can cause heart failure when ingested in large quantities. State officials say Stacy Robinson Hunsucker died in 2018. Her death was tied to a $250,000 insurance payout. Joshua Hunsucker wouldn't allow his wife to get an autopsy. But North Carolina Insurance Department officials said they tested vials of Stacy Hunsucker’s blood that had been stored for organ donation.
Troopers release IDs in I-95 collision that killed 3
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the three people who were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 95 just north of the South Carolina border. The Robesonian of Lumberton reports 44-year-old Thomas Holland of Grafton, Massachusetts, was driving southbound on Sunday when his car crossed the median and hit a northbound car. The patrol says 60-year-old Debra Anderson, of Oxford, Massachusetts, was a passenger in Holland's car and was ejected from the vehicle. The third victim was identified by the patrol as 73-year-old Gail Lee, of Deland, Florida, who was a passenger in a northbound SUV.
Police: Man impersonated officer, pulled gun on driver
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man impersonating a police officer pulled a woman over and told her to get out of her car at gunpoint. The incident happened Sunday, and the man is still at large. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving a silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and white strobe lights. The woman thought it was a police vehicle and pulled over. Authorities said the man pulled out his gun and told the woman to “get out of the car.” The woman drove off only for the man to briefly chase her in his car.
Police: Security guard shot, seriously injured in robbery
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a security guard was shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery. Citing a press release, news outlets report the shooting happened Monday morning at Fun Zone Sweepstakes in Kernersville. The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment. The name of the wounded guard hasn't been released. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. It's unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody.
Man accused of embezzling from church, then selling it
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man embezzled more than $100,00 from a church and then sold it even though he didn't have the legal rights to do so. A Pitt County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Friday that 49-year-old Armie Spencer Jr. was arrested and charged with embezzlement. Investigators received a report of suspicious financial activity with the Piney Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church in September. Authorities say Spencer had been moving money from the church accounts into his personal accounts. He's accused of then selling the church in May to the Oasis of Hope Pentecostal Church.
Police: Teen charged with murder in fatal Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal weekend shooting of a man in Charlotte, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that the teenager was on the scene Saturday when officers arrived at a home after dispatchers heard what appeared to be an argument and shots fired during a 911 call. Police said they found 43-year-old William Johnston with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say detectives determined the incident was “domestic related." The suspect was not identified because of his age.