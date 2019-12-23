Iredell County man charged in child porn investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man faces several sexual exploitation of a minor charges following a joint investigation between Iredell County and Alamance County deputies.
During the investigation, deputies say they discovered that 51-year-old Ross Edwards was sending child pornography. Detectives searched Edwards’ property and say they located an electronic device containing additional child porn. Edwards was interviewed and taken into custody.
In Iredell County, Edwards was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $60,000 secured bond.
Alamance County deputies charged Edwards with two counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and issued Ross a $40,000 secured bond.
Additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.