Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nyheim Hines scored on two punt returns and set up another score with a 40-yard punt return to help the Indianapolis Colts pull away from Carolina 38-6. Indy won for the first time in five weeks. Hines broke the franchise's single-game record with 195 yards on punt returns. It was the highest total by any NFL player in 15 years. The Panthers have lost seven straight. Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-93. Tatum eclipsed his previous high of 34 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 14. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Grant Williams added 12 points off the bench for the Celtics. Boston has won three straight and seven of nine.
UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff could produce more than a few offensive fireworks. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma all feature offenses fueled by catch-everything wideouts who specialize in spectacular grabs and have incredible finishing speed. With the all the talent at wide receiver its the first time all four CFP participants are averaging better than 43 points a game.
UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were one loss away from getting the first pick in the NFL draft. They nearly blew it. But after overcoming a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, they lost to the Miami Dolphins. The 38-35 defeat dropped Cincy to 1-and-14 on the season. It means no team can finish with a worse record no matter what happens next Sunday when the regular season comes to a close. Some think the Bengals might use the pick on Joe Burrow. That's the quarterback from LSU who won the Heisman Trophy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59. The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way. Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts. Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Paul Atkinson had 20 points beat an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for a second straight season with a 54-45 win over Clemson on Sunday. The Bulldogs lost an eight-point second-half lead before rallying back for their seven straight win. Jordan Bruner added 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as stung the ACC for a second consecutive season after beating Miami 77-73 last December. Clemson was held to 32 percent shooting and made just four of its 20 attempts from three-point range. Hunter Tyson had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who scored their fewest points this season.