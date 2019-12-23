First Alert: Light rain lingers while gusty breezes pick up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect mostly light rain showers through the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening hours.
As the rain tapers off, gusty breezes will increase especially south of I-40 and along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Anticipate intermittent wind gusts between 30-40 mph with sustained northeasterly winds in the teens and 20s area wide. These higher than normal wind speeds will gradually die down into Tuesday morning.
A pronounced northeasterly flow and rain-cooled air will keep high temperatures slightly below average near 50° today. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s before warmer and drier air arrives.
The entrance of high pressure will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s starting Tuesday through Christmas Day and into the first half of the weekend before another round of potentially active weather moves into the WBTV viewing area Sunday.
Try to stay dry out there,
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
