First Alert for Monday with rainy, chilly, and windy conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect through Monday, as widespread rain showers and gusty winds develop, making for messy travel conditions. More sunshine and milder temperatures develop for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Monday will feature rain showers for most of the day, with gusty winds around 25 to 35 mph developing, causing messy travel conditions. Prolonged moderate to heavy rain for parts of Southern North Carolina and into South Carolina could cause localized flooding issues in poor drainage areas.
Rain showers will diminish Monday night into Christmas Eve Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning will start off with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s, with Tuesday afternoon high temperatures around 65 degrees! Skies will generally be mostly sunny on Tuesday.
Christmas Day will start off with morning low temperatures in the lower 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
High temperatures look to remain in the 60s Thursday through Saturday of next week, with partly cloudy skies, and an isolated rain shower possible.
Be safe traveling on Monday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.