49ers fall to ECU on the road

SECOND HALF – Two and a half minutes into the second half, Charlotte pushed their lead to 10 points, 36-26, after Bamba converted on two free throws. ECU scored six straight points cutting the 49ers lead to four points, 36-32, just over a minute later. Shepherd knocked down a jumper in the lane stopping ECU’s run giving the 49ers a 38-32 lead. ECU cut Charlotte’s lead to two points, 40-38. With 11:35 on the clock, Shepherd completed a three-point play capping off a 5-0 Niners run which pushed Charlotte’s lead to seven points, 45-38. Then, ECU scored six straight points cutting the 49ers lead to one with just over 10 minutes on the clock. The 49ers were able to maintain a lead of 2-4 points for the next five minutes. Then, ECU’s Jayden Gardner scored inside giving ECU a one-point lead, 53-52, with just over five minutes on the clock. Supica knocked down two free throws helping the 49ers regain a one-point lead. Then, ECU scored regaining a one-point lead. Edwards scored the 49ers final two points with a layup with 1:31 on the clock giving Charlotte a 56-55 lead. However, ECU connected on five free throws in the final minute to win the game.