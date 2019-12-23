49ers fall to ECU on the road

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers
Greenville, N.C. – Seven Niners scored at least six points but Charlotte (6-5) fell to the East Carolina Pirates (5-7), 60-56, on the road.
Drew Edwards led the 49ers with his fifth double-figures scoring game of the season with 12 points. Jahmir Young scored eight points and grabbed a season-high tying eight rebounds. Malik Martin scored eight points. Milos Supica scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench. Jordan Shepherd and Luka Vasic each added seven points to the 49ers’ efforts. Amidou Bamba scored six points.
FIRST HALF – Threes by Edwards and Martin to start the game gave the 49ers an early lead. Charlotte pushed their lead to 16-7 when Martin connected on another three from the wing with 12:33 on the clock. Then, the two teams exchanged baskets. With the 49ers leading 18-9 at the 11-minute mark, East Carolina scored six straight points cutting the 49ers lead to 18-15. A three by Young from the wing stopped the ECU run and began a 49ers 10-2 run pushing their lead to 28-17 when Vasic connected on two free throws with 2:18 left in the half. ECU cut Charlotte’s lead to six points but a layup by Supica with two seconds on the clock gave the 49ers a 30-22 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – Two and a half minutes into the second half, Charlotte pushed their lead to 10 points, 36-26, after Bamba converted on two free throws. ECU scored six straight points cutting the 49ers lead to four points, 36-32, just over a minute later. Shepherd knocked down a jumper in the lane stopping ECU’s run giving the 49ers a 38-32 lead. ECU cut Charlotte’s lead to two points, 40-38. With 11:35 on the clock, Shepherd completed a three-point play capping off a 5-0 Niners run which pushed Charlotte’s lead to seven points, 45-38. Then, ECU scored six straight points cutting the 49ers lead to one with just over 10 minutes on the clock. The 49ers were able to maintain a lead of 2-4 points for the next five minutes. Then, ECU’s Jayden Gardner scored inside giving ECU a one-point lead, 53-52, with just over five minutes on the clock. Supica knocked down two free throws helping the 49ers regain a one-point lead. Then, ECU scored regaining a one-point lead. Edwards scored the 49ers final two points with a layup with 1:31 on the clock giving Charlotte a 56-55 lead. However, ECU connected on five free throws in the final minute to win the game.
FROM CHARLOTTE COACH RON SANCHEZ – “If you had told me that if we would hold ECU to 60 points would I be pleased, I would say definitely. We did not shoot the ball as well as we would have liked from the perimeter. We also missed some front ends of one and ones. We had turnovers late in the game which hurt us. I am proud of our fight and effort today.”
NOTABLE
YOUNG ON THE GLASS – Young grabbed eight rebounds in the game which marked the seventh time this season he has grabbed at least five rebounds in a game.
SIXTY POINTS OR LESS – Charlotte’s defense held ECU to 60 points which marked the sixth time this season that Charlotte has held an opponent to 60 points or less.
POINTS IN THE PAINT – Charlotte scored 30 points in the paint. The 49ers have scored at least 30 points in the paint nine times this season.
NEXT GAME – Charlotte returns to action when they play UAB in Halton Arena in their Conference USA opener, Thursday, January 2 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.