Two dogs die in Union County house fire

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family has lost two dogs after their house in Union County caught fire Monday afternoon. A second dog was also inside the home when the fire broke out, but officials are not able to yet locate the dog’s body due to the unsafe structure of the home.
The fire broke out at a home on Joe Griffin Road. A woman at the home says two dogs were inside the home when it caught fire.
Union County Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli says the fire is expected to be deemed accidental.
Officials says a few family members were home when the fire broke out, but they are still investigating and official cause.
Along with losing the family two pets, the family says they lost all of their Christmas gifts for their family, including their grandson who has a disability.
“He got alot of legos,” explained the family member. “But now they’re gone... We’ve lost everything."
The red cross is assisting the family.
