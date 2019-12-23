Video of missing Dexter, Mo. woman, daughter surfaces in Advance, Major Case Squad deactivated

Aryany Reyes-Juarez, 7, and her mother, Maria Danelia Reyes-Juares, went missing on Sunday. (Source: Dexter Police Department)
By Ashley Smith | December 22, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:57 AM

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman and child are missing.

Officers with the Dexter Police Department said the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has been deactivated in this case.

Dexter police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Maria Danella Reyes, 48, and her 7-year-old daughter Arynay Reyes-Juarez on Sunday, Dec. 22. They may be in a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows.

Maria is 4-feet, 11-inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Arynay is 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are still searching for the pair.

Police believe they may be with Esbin Matillas-Martinez, 45. He is described as a Hispanic male standing about 5-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Esbin Martinez Matilas
Esbin Martinez Matilas (Source: Dexter Police)

They went missing from 307 S. Elm St. in Dexter, Missouri

According to police, Maria and Aryany were seen entering the Matillas-Martinez’s vehicle around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. Cell phone activity originally indicated they may be in the Memphis, Tenn. area.

Police responded to 307 South Elm in Dexter, Missouri. (Source: KFVS)
Police said during their investigation they collected videos from near the home and the area of Advance, Missouri.

Videos of the three were found in Advance. They were seen inside a business at 5:30 and did not appear to be in distress.

Police said in these videos they bought items to drink and appear to have left of their own accord.

Police said on Dec. 22, Maria’s son was checking on his mother and sister when he noticed the front door of their home was open.

The son checked her home, and when he could not find Maria or Arynay, he called the Dexter Police Department.

During the initial search, officers say they found blood inside the home.

This led police to believe that Maria and Arynay were in danger.

After investigating, police said the blood in the residence has been accounted for and is not related to the missing people.

They are still considered missing persons and if anyone with information please contact the Dexter Police Department – 573-624-5512 or email; Trevor.pulley@dexterpd.com, Hank.trout@dexterpd.com or Joshua.benton@dexterpd.com

