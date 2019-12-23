Checkers pull away from Phantoms with 4-2 win

The Checkers enter the holiday break with five wins in their last seven games … This was the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Checkers played their last game before the holiday break at home. They won all five … Starting with the Checkers’ last goal vs. Hartford on Dec. 18 and going through tonight’s first goal (three games), Forsling recorded a point on four consecutive Checkers goals (2g, 2a) … Spencer Smallman extended his career-long point streak to four games (1g, 3a) … In addition to having the AHL’s No. 1 penalty killing unit at 89.8 percent, the Checkers are tied for sixth in the league with six shorthanded goals … Of McKeown’s three goals on the season, two have come in his last three games. This was his second career shorthanded goal … Priskie has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last seven games … The Checkers improved to 2-3-1 in their season series against Lehigh Valley. They are now two points ahead of the Phantoms in the standings … Forwards Terry Broadhurst, Morgan Geekie, Colin Markison, Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury … Forward Julien Gauthier missed out due to injury.