Charlotte releases records related to Danquirs Franklin shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emails related to an officer’s body-worn camera video from the shooting of Danquirs Franklin were released from the City of Charlotte. They show that CMPD justified releasing a shortened, edited version of the video and accidentally showed council members the entire video.
The emails are from the attorneys with the police department, the city and the mayor.
“Are you OK with the stopping point of the Kerl video,” an email from CMPD attorney Jessica Battle to Assistant Chief of Operations Douglas Gallant, read.
“Yes. I am good with it,” Gallant responded.
CMPD only provided Judge Hoover and the media with a 2:20 video even though the entire video was 11:03. Emails also show Charlotte city council members were shown the entire video inadvertently.
City of Charlotte attorney Patrick Baker wrote an email to Battle saying the situation had a negative impact on the optics for the city council.
“As you can imagine council is going to be highly agitated about this because they have put their credibility on the line as being completely transparent with the community," Baker wrote to Battle.
