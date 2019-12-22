Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

FATAL CRASH
Trooper says head-on, wrong-way crash kills 3 on I-95
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The state highway patrol says three people have been killed in a head-on, wrong-way collision on Interstate 95 in North Carolina. Trooper Robbie Perry told TV station WRAL the crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near Lumberton. It led to lane closures and heavy delays, according to the Department of Transportation. Investigators said the driver of a southbound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking another car head on. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle were killed. According to the TV station, a passenger in the northbound car was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital.
HOMICIDE-TEEN CHARGED
Police: Teen charged with murder in fatal Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal weekend shooting of a man in Charlotte, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that the teenager was on the scene Saturday when officers arrived at a home after dispatchers heard what appeared to be an argument and shots fired during a 911 call. Police said they found 43-year-old William Johnston with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say detectives determined the incident was “domestic related." The suspect was not identified because of his age.
BC-CAR-NASCAR-OBIT-JOHNSON-
Junior Johnson, "The Last American Hero," dies at 88
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT
Donors help pay North Carolina district's school lunch debt
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Anonymous donors have contributed thousands of dollars to help chip away at one North Carolina school district's student lunch debt. TV station WLOS reported Friday that Asheville City Schools announced two anonymous donors recently contributed nearly $5,000. That will pay off lunch debt at seven campuses across the district. Before the donations, the district said they had more than $32,000 in lunch debt. The district says if a student is unable to pay for a meal, they still receive it and accrue a balance.
COLD SEA TURTLES
NC Aquarium takes in cold-stunned sea turtles
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Cold weather is causing a problem for some sea turtles off the North Carolina coast, and an aquarium has taken in dozens of them for treatment. TV station WVEC-TV reports 96 turtles were taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island after a drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. More are expected in the coming days. Dropping water temperatures can cause cold-stunning, a condition that makes turtles unable to swim properly. The recovery process involves gradually warming them up over a few days. The center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate all the turtles.
ELECTION 2020-FILING ENDS
N Carolina candidates rush for legislature, Meadows' seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Candidate filing for the 2020 election cycle in North Carolina has ended with a rush of hopefuls bidding for spots in the General Assembly and a congressional seat in the mountains. The candidate deadline came and went at midday Friday for hundreds of races on ballots in a presidential year. Ten additional people filed to run for the 11th Congressional District seat that Rep. Mark Meadows announced on Thursday he'd be giving up. Legislative candidate filings also surged before the deadline. That means all but a handful of the 170 legislative seats should be contested by both a Democrat and Republican in November. Primary elections are March 3.
MUNICIPAL BUILDING-GUNSHOTS
Chief: City employee targeted co-worker in deadly shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief in North Carolina says a deadly shooting at a city building was an act of “workplace violence.” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson says the gunman at a city building was killed during a gunfight with police officers who responded to the scene. She says the gunman was a 61-year-old city employee who shot and killed another employee whom he had targeted. Another city employee and a police officer were also wounded.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Judge blocks student effort to intervene in Confederate deal
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge won't let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters tore down at North Carolina's flagship public university. WRAL-TV reports that Judge Allen Baddour ruled Friday that the University of North Carolina students lacked standing to force their way into the legal case. They had sought to join the case and then convince the judge to reject the legal agreement that granted possession of the “Silent Sam” statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million in university money for its upkeep.