More than 50 hurt in chain-reaction crash involving 69 vehicles on I-64 in Virginia

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT & WVEC) - A chain-reaction crash involving 69 vehicles closed all lanes of Interstate 64 in York County, Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge, near Camp Peary.
The westbound lanes reopened late in the afternoon, after crews worked for hours to transport patients to hospitals and clear damaged vehicles.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said dozens of people were sent to the hospital. Two had life-threatening injuries, while eleven had serious but non-life threatening injuries. State police add that the majority of people hurt only suffered minor injuries.
A VCU Health rep confirms for NBC12 that at least two people are being treated a their medical center.
Officials say there was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.
Peter Glagola, a spokesman for Riverside Health System, said 25 people injured in the crash were treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Their injuries were as follows:
- 1 Serious
- 5 Moderate
- 19 Minor
Another 21 people went to Regional Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, according to Glagola. These were the extent of their injuries:
- 6 Moderate
- 15 Minor
A spokeswoman for VCU Medical Center in Richmond said VCU was treating two patients from the accident.
Sentara Healthcare reported treated another two patients from the crash at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes were closed as the accident was being cleaned up. Traffic was rerouted onto Route 199.
511 Virginia also reported one eastbound lane being closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident.
State Police say that the crash occurred on a section of the bridge that was under construction, and a VDOT spokesperson added that the pileup did not damage the infrastructure of the road.
“The numbers are changing becaise this was a large incident. 64 Westbound and Eastbound were shut down for quite some time. Eastbound opened up around 11o’clock, and westbound lanes had recently opened around 3:15pm," said Sgt. Anaya.
Governor Ralph Northam also tweeted about the multiple collisions on Sunday, saying that his thoughts are with everyone involved in the crash, before extending his gratitude for the emergency crews, first responders, medical staff, and law enforcement personnel.
Virginia State Police say that there were no confirmed fatalities related to the crashes, and that they won’t know the initial cause of the crash for a few days.
