Car crashes through two University City stores, sends three to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed through two University City stores Sunday afternoon, seriously injuring two people.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on Ikea Boulevard near University City Boulevard. According to a crash report, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and his car went straight through The Good Feet Store before slamming into Rack Room Shoes.
Medic reported that one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The driver said he was driving when he “coughed,” woke up and realized he was inside a building. The diagram shows the man traveling through the intersection of Ikea Boulevard at University Boulevard and striking two vehicles before crashing into the building.
Once inside the building, the alleged sleeping driver reportedly struck a person at the cash register of The Good Feet Store.
A woman who spoke with WBTV says her daughter Jaliyah was the one struck. The mother says Jaliyah was working at the Good Feet Store when the car slammed through, hit and pinned her and then wrecked through another wall. Jaliyah in reportedly in surgery right now but is expected to be OK.
The building’s general contractor told WBTV’s Bria Bell two employees, including one pregnant woman, were among those hurt.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There’s no word potential charges.
