Louisville woman who received Justin Timberlake message while battling cancer has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who received a heartfelt message from musician Justin Timberlake during her battle with cancer has died.
The family has told WAVE 3 News that Qiana Ingram, 34, died Friday morning from cancer.
Back in November, sources close to the family said that Ingram had been released from the hospital after battling cancer for several months. Musician Justin Timberlake heard about Ingram’s battle, posting a message for her on Instagram.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Ingram. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28 at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church at 2115 West Jefferson Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Green Meadows Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.