WBTV, Hendrick Automotive partner to get veteran a new vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A veteran called WBTV for help and ended up with a new car.
Jose Deanderarena and his wife, Rose, called WBTV after the VA told them they couldn’t get a scooter lift installed on their new car.
When the couple first called, they though the VA was denying them a benefit Deanderarena had earned through is more than a decade in the Army, including time serving in Viet Nam.
Jose Deanderarena in an amputee and uses a scooter to get around outside of his house.
When he bought a new car earlier this year, he thought the car could handle the weight of a scooter and lift.
But, it turns out, the car wasn’t equipped to handle the lift and it would be unsafe for the VA to have one installed. The couple went months without Jose being able to easily leave the house.
“It’s three months and my husband, I could not transport him,” Rose Deanderarena said.
Instead, WBTV partnered with Hendrick Automotive. The company worked with the Deanderarenas to get them a bigger vehicle that could accommodate a scooter lift at the same payment amount as the other, smaller, car they had just purchased.
“We felt it was important because this customer was in a tough position,” David Pierce with Hendrick Automotive said. “You know, they purchased a vehicle from us that wasn’t working for their needs.”
Staff at Hendrick Automotive helped the Deanderarenas immediately after WBTV called. The couple got a Kia Sorento from Kia of Concord.
“We felt it was the right thing to do for Hendrick Automotive Group to step in and try to assist this customer,” Pierce said.
Both Jose and Rose were grateful.
“I never expected that in a million years,” Jose Deanderarena said of Hendrick. “I’m very, very grateful them.”
“This took three months, and if it wasn’t for Nick to start it, I probably wouldn’t be here today with this vehicle,” Rose Deanderarena said the day she picked the new vehicle up.
