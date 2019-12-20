Vendors say Christmas Expo’s change in dates and venue leads to refund confusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vendor refunds have been issued after a Christmas expo’s dates and venue changed, Create Amazing LLC said Friday.
In early December WBTV had organizers of a Christmas expo on our weekend morning show to share information about an upcoming event for vendors.
After seeing that interview, Charlotte resident and craft vendor of KC Designs, Kate Church, reached out to WBTV with concerns - she said the date and the venue had been changed with a little more than a week's notice.
Church said when she asked about a refund because of a scheduling conflict.
"A lot of the stuff I had pre-made to have for Christmastime and for a two-day event," Church said.
That's why Church says she was disappointed in late November when the date and venue for the two-day Queen City Christmas Expo on December 7 and December 14 was changed.
"They changed everything to December 21 from 1 to 10," Church said. "They changed it from an event location in Charlotte to Fort Mill."
Church says she already had family plans on the new date, so she asked event organizers with Create Amazing LLC for a refund for her $100 vending spot.
"They told me that I had to wait 21 business days over a month or so," Church explained.
Church says she asked why the wait would be so long, but didn't get an answer. She says she then found out on Facebook that another vendor was told she wouldn't get a refund for the $200 she spent on two vendor spots.
"She [the other vendor] commented on the same date and on the thread and said, 'Everybody beware of this they change the date they’re not giving us a refund don’t want this to happen to anybody else,'" Church said.
The refund policy listed for the event, with a listed location of Fort Mill, read, " Contact the organizer to request a refund. Eventbrite’s fee is nonrefundable." Create Amazing LLC sent WBTV a screenshot of the refund policy Friday.
They also sent screenshots showing that Kate and another vendor, Cullars, had been refunded.
Previously, Church showed WBTV screenshots from an exchange with alleged event workers. Queen City Events - the Facebook page connected to Create Amazing LLC - responded by saying, “You try to pull this every December for the last two years.”
The Facebook user denied saying that and replied, "Nice Try!" and that "they had never commented before."
Church responded as well, saying, "You did this to me too.. and I've never been associated with you before."
Queen City Events then replied, "You sound obsessed. You can't stop commenting on our post. We have clearly consumed your life."
"I said 'people really care if you take their money, so if you just give us our money back it’s not a problem.'" Church said. "And I got a message from one of the women that works there that said, 'Somebody’s going to show up at my next event that I vend at - and that they'll just handle everything there.'"
Kate showed WBTV that message as well, saying she felt it was a threat. The profile of the woman who commented states that she is the Creative Director at Create Amazing LLC.
"My biggest thing is: you can’t just bully people. So if you’re - especially if you’re a big company - and you put on a lot of events, if people want a refund for something and you’re not doing, that you can’t just bully them into giving up," Church said.
WBTV checked the Eventbrite page for the Expo when Church first reached out in early December. Under the refund policy, it states, "Contact the organizer to request a refund."
WBTV then reached out to Create Amazing LLC, who said that refunds would be processed in 30 days.
This week, WBTV spoke by phone to the vendor who was told she wouldn't get a refund. She said she did get a refund, but only after she filed a credit card claim.
WBTV reached out to Create Amazing LLC again this week to follow up on the refund confusion and concerns about the messages and posts. Organizers said that "Refunds have started and most vendors were already refunded. Anything outside of that, I don't know what you are talking about."
One of the vendors tells WBTV that they're still listed as attending the event on the Eventbrite page, even though they told organizers weeks ago they could not attend.
Church says she was able to find another event last weekend to sell items at that ended up being a success.
