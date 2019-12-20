Arrest made in intentional striking, killing of pedestrian in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with murder in the killing of 56-year-old Robert Michael Hopkins, who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Charlotte’s Town of Ayrsley Friday.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. off South Tryon Street and Ayrsley Town Boulevard. It was later determined that the pedestrian, Hopkins, had been intentionally struck, according to the police report.
Hopkins was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sunday, 24-year-old Christopher Chisholm was charged with murder in Hopkins’ death.
The suspect vehicle, a silver Pontiac G5, was located on McAllister Drive and officers attempted to pull the driver over. Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued before ending on Park Fairfax Drive.
Chisholm and two others jumped and ran from the vehicle. Chisholm and a second person were arrested.
Chisholm was questioned and charged in Hopkins’ killing. The second person arrested was not charged in connection to the homicide.
Kay Johnson, an Ayrsley resident, was walking her dog through the community Friday night. She said she was concerned about the unexpected violence.
“(It’s) extremely scary because I don’t know if the person got caught or not," said Johnson. "You got the YMCA right here and I have a 12-year-old child and you know it’s fairly safe and definitely makes me want to keep my loved ones inside the house.”
The shopping center appears to be a busy area. Even after dark, several people walked or drove by the crime scene Friday night.
“It’s been aggressive lately, you know 2019 going into 2020. It seems like people act first and think later," said Charlotte resident Jonathan Sherman.
Chisholm had cut off his electronic monitor, police say, which was issued in November. In addition to murder, Chisholm was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was also served with 48 property and drug related warrants.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
