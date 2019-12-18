Warrants issued for woman after several animals, including 1 dead animal, seized from Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police say warrants have been issued for a woman after several animals, including one dead animal, were seized from a home in Rock Hill in November.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, three warrants have been issued for Jessica Nicole Viscusie for ill treatment of animals after the animals that were seized and examined in November were found to have suffered from malnourishment/starvation.
On Nov. 25, officers with the Rock Hill Police Department says they received a complaint after a victim paid for her dog to be trained and groomed by the suspect at an address on Pinebranch Road in Rock Hill.
Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at the suspect’s address and noticed numerous animals inside the residence and in the backyard. Officers observed that some of the animals appeared to be malnourished and living in unclean conditions. Animal Control was notified to assist in the investigation.
A Search Warrant was issued for the residence based on the visual observations noted by officers, which resulted in the seizing of numerous live animals of different species and the seizure of one dead animal.
Animals were examined at in-take, and those that appeared to be malnourished were taken to veterinarians. The dead animal was taken to have a necropsy performed.
The investigation has continued into the treatment of the animals at the address on Pinebranch Road, and the warrants were issued based on the findings, Viscusie has not yet been arrested.
No further information was released.
