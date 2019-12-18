Three Rivers Land Trust awarded 2019 Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation grant

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the recent awarding of a $1500 grant from the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation. This funding will go towards helping the Rowan County Chapter of the Land Trust with a four-mile paddle and clean-up of the Yadkin River. The Yadkin River Paddle and Clean Sweep will provide up to 50 participants a chance to explore and enhance the Yadkin River.
The Yadkin River Paddle and Clean Sweep will take place in October 2020. The Land Trust will announce the event in June 2020. Participants will launch at the Highway 601 boat launch and will take out at the Hannah Ferry boat ramp. Three Rivers Land Trust staff and volunteers will provide a brief overview of our conservation efforts in Rowan County and along the Yadkin River.
While on the water, all kayakers will have a chance to view flora and fauna along the Yadkin River. They will also have the opportunity to help collect trash that is detrimental to Salisbury's water supply. “This trip will raise awareness of how each of us can contribute to conservation in our own backyard and protect our limited natural resources,” states Associate Director Michael Nye Fulk. “Thank you to the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation for partnering with the Land Trust to make this event possible.”
Three Rivers Land Trust is the only land conservation organization in the Central Piedmont and the Sandhills. One of the main distinguishing factors lies in the commitment to protect and conserve land locally while ensuring that members and those within the community are able to access and enjoy those natural areas. The diversity of events and opportunities the Land Trust provides gives every demographic a chance to experience conservation at a local level.
To learn more about how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust or how to get involved in the region, contact Michael Nye Fulk at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.
