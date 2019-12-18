Snow starts falling after messy day in the N.C. mountains

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - As darkness fell, it started snowing in the North Carolina mountains Tuesday night, capping off a day that began with warm weather, rain and fog. A front moved through the area in the morning and while not a lot of rain fell, most folks did not like it much.
“It was nasty,” said one man who was visiting from Florida.
The tourists were hoping for snow instead. They got their wish.
While it is not expected to be a blizzard, it will bring ski fever back said Dale Ellis at the Highland House Ski Shop.
The cold weather that came in will allow ski areas to make more snow. The next two weeks are traditionally the busiest winter tourist weeks of the season and skiing plays a major role in that.
Overnight temperatures in much of the mountains will dip into the 20’s with the possibility of some freezing on roadways. Highway crews will be out making sure the highways are safe, says DOT.
