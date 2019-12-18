Rowan Co. doctor sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for unlawfully prescribing opioids

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County medical doctor who unlawfully prescribed opioids was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Monday.
According to the United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, 50-year-old Dr. Okechukwu Dimkpa was sentenced to a total of 46 months in prison. Dimkpa was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment, and to pay a $50,000 fine.
Dr. Dimkpa pleaded guilty on Sept. 11, 2019, to six counts of knowingly causing to be distributed oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance, while acting outside the course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.
Court records show Dimkpa, an Internist and former owner and operator of Care Plus Urgent Care in Kannapolis, was over-prescribing prescription pain medication, specifically, oxycodone. In 2016, investigators learned that Dimkpa was prescribing opioids to known “drug seekers” with little or no physical examination and for cash.
One person who was prescribed oxycodone by Dimkpa died in 2016 from Acute Combined Drug Toxicity.
As part of the plea agreement, DR. DIMKPA was required to surrender his DEA Registration numbers, effectively barring him from prescribing controlled substances.
“Our office is focused on stemming the tide of opioid abuse by prosecuting opioid dealers, whether they are on the street corner or wearing a white coat in a medical office. This investigation demonstrates the exceptional coordination between federal, state, and local authorities to address the over-prescription of opioids,” stated United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin.
This case was brought by the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit of the Middle District of North Carolina, which is focused on identifying and prosecuting medical professionals who are contributing to the opioid epidemic.
