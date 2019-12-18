Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly selected for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly have been selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.
McCaffrey earned his first Pro Bowl selection while Kuechly earned his seventh consecutive selection. His seven selections are the most by any player in franchise history.
McCaffrey leads the NFL with 2,121 scrimmage yards. He also has 18 total touchdowns, and has posted 12 games this season with 100-plus scrimmage yards, including six games in which he posted 175 or more scrimmage yards. McCaffrey has 1,220 rushing yards this season, the third most in the NFL, and his 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL. McCaffrey’s 94 receptions are the most by an NFL running back this season, and rank third in the NFL overall.
According to press box statistics, Kuechly currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 131 tackles and has two interceptions. Kuechly;s career total of 1,079 tackles surpasses linebacker Thomas Davis (1,077) for the most in franchise history. Earlier this season, Kuechly became the first player in NFL history with 1,000 tackles through his first eight seasons.
The 2020 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format.
