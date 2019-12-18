Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly selected for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

McCaffrey leads the NFL with 2,121 scrimmage yards. He also has 18 total touchdowns, and has posted 12 games this season with 100-plus scrimmage yards, including six games in which he posted 175 or more scrimmage yards. McCaffrey has 1,220 rushing yards this season, the third most in the NFL, and his 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL. McCaffrey’s 94 receptions are the most by an NFL running back this season, and rank third in the NFL overall.