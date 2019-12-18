Noticeably cooler, sunshine to dominate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure has built in behind Tuesday’s rain-maker and will provide wall to wall sunshine today. That all sounds great, but please understand, it will be at least 15° colder today than Tuesday and there will be a noticeable breeze to contend with.
Clear and cold tonight with lows in the 20s for most WBTV neighborhoods.
More sunshine Thursday, but not much warmth. After the cold start, we’ll only get back to the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon hours. Friday, and even Saturday, look to remain dry though more clouds are expected to filter in over time. Afternoon readings will rebound to the seasonal lower 50s both days.
Long-range models are struggling to come to a consensus as to a potential developing storm system early next week.
There are still more questions than answers, but at this point, it looks like the best chance for any rain would come to the Charlotte region late Sunday before tapering off late Monday. Assuming that is the case, both Tuesday and Wednesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, appear to dry and actually quite mild with highs in the 60s both days!
We’ll keep you posted on any changes, but for now, we’re probably in really good shape for any travel and any outdoor plans.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
