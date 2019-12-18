NC State team in Kannapolis lands $12.8 Million to improve fruit quality of blueberry and cranberry

The recent Global Blueberry Statistics Intelligence Report (GBSI) stated that after a decade of expansion where product availability was the major factor driving growth, the U.S. and global markets have matured and fruit quality has risen in importance. Current blueberry cultivars often produce fresh market fruit with inconsistent texture and sensory profiles (e.g., firmness, crispness, sweetness), limiting growth potential in the high value fresh markets. Another issue is the labor costs for hand harvesting, which accounts for 50-80% of production cost. Expansion of blueberry production is becoming dependent on successful mechanical harvesting, however, most current blueberry cultivars produce fruits that are insufficiently firm to allow acceptable fresh market quality following machine harvest. Ralph Carter, president of the North Carolina Blueberry Council, says, “Funding from the blueberry commodity groups, like NCBC, can only in-part support research and breeding, while securing federal funds complements these investments. A project like this is critical to the continued growth of blueberry industry in NC and in other berry producing regions of the US.”