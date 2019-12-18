19-year-old shot in McDonald’s parking lot in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was shot and seriously injured in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Charlotte Tuesday night, police say.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at the McDonald’s on Rivergate Parkway around 10 p.m.
Police say the man and a female witness were in the parking lot of the McDonald’s when the shooting happened. The victim man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say he and the witness showed up at a hospital on their own, but the man has since been taken by MEDIC to another hospital to be treated for his injuries.
There have been no arrests and police have not provided information about any possible suspects or persons of interest.
Officers say they are working to determine the motive.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
