Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — The adoptive father of a North Carolina teenager who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges. News sources report Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of Erica Parsons, pleaded guilty in Rowan County Superior Court on Tuesday to second-degree murder, child abuse, concealment of death and obstruction. Casey and Sandy Parsons were charged in the death of Erica Parsons, who was reported missing in July 2013, two years after she had last been seen alive. In August, Casey Parsons was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.