Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FEDERAL PLUTONIUM-NEVADA
Nevada accuses US government of 'secret plutonium smuggling'
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada says the U.S. Energy Department is engaged in a “secret plutonium smuggling operation” that threatens Nevada's health, safety and environment. It's again asking a federal judge to order the removal of weapons-grade material that the government shipped to a security site near Las Vegas over the state's objections. The state's latest filing this week in Reno is part of a yearlong legal battle. It urges a judge to reject the government's motion to dismiss Nevada's lawsuit challenging the shipments. The Energy Department says the issue is moot because it's already promised no more plutonium will come to Nevada.
WEST GEORGIA-PRESIDENT
University of West Georgia looks to South Carolina for chief
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina educator is in line to become the next president of the University of West Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents on Monday announced that its sole finalist is Brendan Kelly, who now heads the University of South Carolina Upstate. West Georgia is based in Carrollton and has 13,000 students. Kelly has been chancellor of the South Carolina campus in Spartanburg since 2017. He served briefly as interim president of the entire University of South Carolina earlier this year. Kelly will visit the West Georgia campus before regents take a final vote on hiring him.
AP-US-DAMS-LEGACY-OF-NEGLECT
US senator proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is proposing to boost federal efforts to fortify the nation's dams following an Associated Press investigation that found scores of potentially troubling dams around the country. Gillibrand said Tuesday that new legislation should ensure that federal standards are in place to make dams more resilient to extreme weather stemming from climate change. She also called on her colleagues in Congress to increase federal funding to fix unsafe dams. An AP report last month identified at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition as of last year in 44 states and Puerto Rico.
MISSING TEEN-GUILTY PLEA
Teen's adoptive father pleads guilty to second-degree murder
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — The adoptive father of a North Carolina teenager who was missing for years before her body was found in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges. News sources report Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of Erica Parsons, pleaded guilty in Rowan County Superior Court on Tuesday to second-degree murder, child abuse, concealment of death and obstruction. Casey and Sandy Parsons were charged in the death of Erica Parsons, who was reported missing in July 2013, two years after she had last been seen alive. In August, Casey Parsons was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DEMOCRATS
Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vulnerable House Democrats are announcing they'll vote for President Donald Trump's impeachment even if it means losing their seats in Congress. About a dozen lawmakers from competitive districts say they will vote in favor of the abuse and obstruction charges against Trump. The exception is New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who opposes impeachment and is poised to become a Republican. A cascade of announcements Monday came ahead of the House vote later this week. If the articles pass, Trump will become the nation's third impeached president.
CRASH-DEPUTY KILLED
Deputy killed in single-vehicle crash on S Carolina highway
MARION, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina has died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to an early morning call. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Pfc. Michael Shawn Latu was killed Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the deputy's cruiser ran off the road and struck a bridge pillar. Law enforcement officers escorted the deputy's body to a Charleston hospital for an autopsy. The sheriff's office says Latu joined the force in 2015 . He was named as the department's 2018 deputy of the year and patrolman of the year.