Investigation finds Huntersville Police officer in violation of policy after accidentally firing gun

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by the Huntersville Police Department has found that an officer violated policy after accidentally firing their gun in September.
The matter was first reported in early December after an officer noticed damage to a window at the Birkdale Village field office which was consistent with a gunshot. Officials say that field office was not regularly staffed, as its intended use is for officers to use the restroom, occasionally do paperwork, etc.
The officer who discharged the weapon did not report the incident when it happened in September, but admitted that they accidentally discharged their weapon in the field office while removing their belt in order to use the restroom.
Officials say as the officer reloaded their firearm, they improperly had their finger on the trigger, which resulted in the discharge. No injuries were reported.
“The safety and trust of our citizens is of the utmost importance. These matters are not taken lightly and will be investigated fully. It is our goal to be transparent in these matters and, as the investigation continues, we will release information as legally allowed,” a Dec. 18 press release stated.
On Monday, officers revealed that the internal investigation had concluded. The officer was found in violation of department policies and officials say appropriate disciplinary action was taken.
Huntersville Police tweeted that the officer did receive a suspension, but did not elaborate on the severity of the punishment.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.