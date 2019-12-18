High-ranking ex-deputy and his wife indicted on 150 counts, including sexual abuse of children, animal

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury indicted a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy and his wife, on 150 felonies on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Both are accused of sex crimes against children.
The jury indicted Dennis Perkins, 44, on 78 felonies and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, 34, on 72 felonies.
Here is a breakdown of their counts:
- 5 counts of first-degree rape
- 1 count attempted first-degree rape
- 3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
- 4 counts of video voyeurism
- 1 count of mingling harmful substances
- 1 count of obscenity
- 1 count of possession of child pornography
- 61 counts of producing child pornography
- 1 count of sexually abusing animal/dog
- 3 counts first-degree rape
- 1 count attempted first-degree rape
- 4 counts sexual battery of a child under 13
- 1 count of mingling harmful substances
- 61 counts of producing child porn
They could face up to 6,000 years in prison, Assistant Attorney General Matt Derbes added outside the Livingston Parish courthouse on Dec. 17.
Among the felonies is child pornography, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, video voyeurism and a count of sexual abuse of an animal.
The indictment also includes 61 counts of producing child pornography.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says the case is still ongoing and that the office is dealing with “a mountain of evidence.”
Dennis Perkins, the former head of the LPSO SWAT team was facing 60 counts of child pornography charges and rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13. Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, was also being held on similar charges.
A grand jury’s indictment is not a conviction. The indictment simply means that the prosecution can move forward with the case.
Perkins was originally booked into the Livingston Parish Prison, but due to “safety reason,” was relocated to Elaine Hunt Correctional Facility, a state facility, in Ascension Parish.
A date for their arraignment has not yet been set.
