Convicted felon caught with meth, sawed-off shotgun while driving 108mph in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon was caught with meth and a sawed-off shotgun while driving 108 miles per hour in Rowan County on Monday.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in reference to a vehicle stop on Interstate 85 near Old Beatty Ford Road.
A vehicle had been stopped by Highway Patrol for speeding 108 miles per hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone. The driver, 22-year-old Jason Rattz, was found with a glass smoking device used to ingest meth.
Deputies responded to the scene and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Deputies found a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and approximately two grams of crystal meth.
Rattz was convicted of felony breaking and entering on May 15, 2019, and was currently on probation. As a convicted felon, Rattz was prohibited from having a gun.
The Highway Patrol charged Rattz by citation with speeding 108 miles per hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone and no operator’s license. Rowan deputies charged Rattz with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, transporting a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm by felon.
Rattz received a $25,000 secured bond.
