Concord seeks regional feedback on barriers to fair housing choice

To help identify any fair housing challenges that may exist, residents are asked to complete the Regional Fair Housing Survey. Responses will be kept strictly confidential and are reported only in combination with other responses and in summary format to protect privacy. Obtaining this feedback is crucial part of our efforts to enable fair housing choices in the community. The survey is available online, as well as in printed form, in both English and Spanish. The deadline to submit a completed survey is February 28, 2020.