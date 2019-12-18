Concord seeks regional feedback on barriers to fair housing choice

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium (which includes Concord, Kannapolis, Mooresville, Salisbury, and Statesville) is conducting an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice study designed to identify barriers to fair housing choice. The study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a condition for receiving Federal housing and community development funds.
The information gathered will help local leaders and community stakeholders develop priorities, take meaningful actions to promote fair housing choice, and foster inclusive communities that are free from discrimination.
Fair Housing laws prohibit discrimination in all aspects of housing, including home sales, rentals, housing policies and financing. Each resident is entitled to equal access to housing opportunities regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability/medical conditions, familial status, marital status, age, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, source of income or any other arbitrary reason.
Take the survey
To help identify any fair housing challenges that may exist, residents are asked to complete the Regional Fair Housing Survey. Responses will be kept strictly confidential and are reported only in combination with other responses and in summary format to protect privacy. Obtaining this feedback is crucial part of our efforts to enable fair housing choices in the community. The survey is available online, as well as in printed form, in both English and Spanish. The deadline to submit a completed survey is February 28, 2020.
Find out more
The City of Concord is the lead agency of the Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium, supported by staff from the Planning and Neighborhood Development Department. For more information, contact Alicia Broadway at broadwaya@concordnc.gov or 704-920-5137, or visit the community development page on concordnc.gov.
