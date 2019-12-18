Charlotte squares off against UMES

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Charlotte has depended on senior leadership while Maryland Eastern Shore has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 47 percent of Charlotte's points this season. On the other side, freshmen Da'Shawn Phillip, Ty Gibson and Glen Anderson have combined to account for 34 percent of the team's scoring this year.DOMINANT DA'SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 24.6 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He's also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.