Charlotte crowd gathers to rally for President Trump’s impeachment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People in cities across the country held rallies Tuesday in support of impeaching President Trump, including a crowd in Charlotte.
A group - "Stand Up America” - says it worked with partner organizations to hold 500 rallies in all 50 states Tuesday.
People braved the rain in Charlotte for a rally at Marshall Park. Many were holding signs, saying the president is not above the law.
Others had signs with phone numbers for people to call their senators to share their thoughts. One of the protesters said this impeachment process is important for the country.
“It’s serious. This is really really serious. You don’t do this lightly. I don’t think we’ve ever had an impeachment that was more important,” Jeanette Watts said.
There was at least one counter-protester at Tuesday night’s event who says he’s supporting the president. He stood across a pond from the rally, holding a Trump 2020 flag.
