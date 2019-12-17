Tre Lamb introduced as the new head football coach at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday was a dream come true for Tre Lamb as he was introduced as the new head football coach at Gardner-Webb. The month of December has been one to remember for the Lamb family as a whole.
GW is Lamb’s first college head coaching job and 10 days ago, he became a father for the first time.
“It’s been a whirl wind,” said Lamb. “We were sleeping in a hospital 10 days ago. Didn’t know what we were going to do. Going home and getting the nursery ready and then this whole process took place and my wife has taken it on the chin and she absolutely loves it. She’s taken it in stride."
Lamb comes to Boiling Springs after spending the last 2 years at Tennessee Tech where he was the offensive coordinator.
Tech is a FCS program in the Ohio Valley Conference. While at Tech, Lamb developed a relationship with a coach from fellow OVC program Austin Peay by the name of Will Healy. Healy is now the current head coach of the Charlotte 49ers.
“Will and I have been in close contact about this job and others,” said Lamb. “I look up to Will a lot. Will and I are really good friends.”
In one year at Charlotte, Healy guided the Niners to their first ever winning season and their first ever bowl appearance. Tre certainly hopes to bring some of the things that worked at Charlotte to Boiling Springs.
“Positivity and love can go a long way,” said Lamb. "We don’t like to say that in this business because it’s not masculine or it’s not the right thing to do but I’m not affraid to use the "L" word. I’m got to tell these guys I love them. We’re going to coach them with love. Love and positivity-- I believe those 2 go hand in hand with winning."
Coaching is in the blood of Tre Lamb.
His father, Hal, and his grandfather, Ray, were state championship high school coaches in Georgia. His uncle, Bobby, won more than 100 games at Furman and Mercer and took the Paladins to the playoffs 4 times.
You might think that would bring pressure to Tre but it brings him more relief.
“Those 3 are the ones I call at night when I’m not sleeping well,” said Tre.
The best advice they have given the young coach.
“Just be who you are,” said Tre. “Don’t try to be fake and use all the cliches-- be you. Your players are going to buy into you if you just be yourself. I’m just thankful to have them to lean on.”
