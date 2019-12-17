As thieves get bolder, the BBB warns of new ways they are stealing during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is that time of year when packages can be found on porches across the country.
“It’s the holiday season,” Kelsie Stanley says. “These are people’s packages for Christmas.”
Packages may end up in the hands of their rightful owner, or someone else's.
That includes one man in Charlotte’s Brightwalk neighborhood, who did not try to cover his face when he stole packages from a home there in broad daylight. Instead, he looked right into the camera, and said something inaudible.
“I’m not surprised it happened,” Stanley says. “I just wish something else was being done about it, and it’s just not.”
Stanley caught the same man on her own camera, a few doors down. He helped himself to a look inside her delivery, but was not as interested, and walked away.
She realizes there are other options for package delivery, but it is the principal of the situation, for her.
“I could have it delivered to my office if I wanted to,” she says. “But that’s not the point. It doesn’t actually help the problem.”
Experts say as thieves seem to get bolder this year, they are also coming up with new ways to take what is not theirs.
That includes a new scam. The Charlotte Better Business Bureau has dozens of reports of people getting emails that look like they are from FedEx or UPS, saying their delivery is delayed, and giving them a link to click on.
“The shipper is not sending those emails, that’s not how they do business,” President of the BBB Tom Bartholomy says. “If there’s any shipment information, it’s going to be coming from the retailer.”
Who is sending them? Hackers, ready to install malware onto your device.
Homeowners realize authorities are aware, but their resources are tight for problems like these.
“It’s not that it’s unnoticed,” Stanley says. “It’s just, other things take priority and precendence.”
The BBB also wants homeowners to be aware of what they call ‘red flag bandits.’ They say thieves are coming through neighborhoods, opening every mailbox that is flagged for outgoing mail, and hoping to snag some cash or checks in holiday cards.
They are urging people to use online cash sending apps like Venmo or PayPal instead of sending money in the mail.
