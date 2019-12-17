Seniors can now apply for help with bills in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say seniors can now apply for assistance with utility bills in Mecklenburg County.
The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services is offering help to residents this winter by disbursing Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) funds to eligible households.
LIEAP is a federal social services program that assists low-income households with their immediate home energy needs, so they won’t have to choose between heating their homes and buying other necessities.
Officials say applicants are not required to be at risk of disconnection or delinquent to take advantage of this one-time, direct vendor payment in the amount of $300, $400 or $500.
Households with at least one person 60-or-older or receiving disability benefits through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) can apply now through March 31, 2020. All other households can apply Jan. 2 through March 31, 2020.
Eligible households must meet the following criteria:
- At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident in the household
- Income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level (e.g., $15,782 or less for one or $32,630 or less for a family of four after deductions)
- Cash resources of $2,250 or below
Applicants must be responsible for the heating costs of the home.
Applications can be made in person. The primary location to apply is the Valerie C. Woodard Center located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1800, Charlotte, NC 28208. Applications will be received Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m
Visit this link for details on how to apply. Individuals who are homebound and unable to apply in person, or unable to complete an e-pass application, should contact 704-432-1111 or 704-336-3000 to complete the application by phone.
