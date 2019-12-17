Rain ending overnight, cold air returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last of the light rain and drizzle will conclude this evening followed by clearing skies overnight with colder and drier air arriving. That colder flow will also deliver another shot of bone-chilling area over the next 24 hours.
Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 30s across the Charlotte metro area with 20s and teens likely across the mountains and Foothills.
The return of high pressure will produce clear skies at night and bright sunshine for the second part of the workweek. High temperatures will stay below the seasonal average both Wednesday and Thursday, only getting back to near 50° each afternoon before falling to the upper 20s and lowers 30s overnight.
As we close in on the weekend expect more cloud cover but just a slight uptick in rain chances, as the latest models suggest we’ll stay dry for the better part of Friday, Saturday.
Sunday is more uncertain at this point as some data is suggesting rain could arrive by the second half of the day and spill into Monday. Check back as we get closer to the weekend.
A sneak peak at Christmas Day is indicating clear skies with plenty of sunshine but chilly with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.