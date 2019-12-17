Police report: Shots fired into Rock Hill home with mother and children inside

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A police report indicates that shots were fired into a home in Rock Hill while a mother and her children were inside.
According to the police report from the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident happened Monday evening around 5 p.m. off Crawford Road.
A woman who talked to police said she and her sons were inside the home when it happened.
Police say no one was hurt, but they did find one bullet in the home.
In the report, witnesses described seeing a gray SUV in the area driving slowly through the neighborhood around the time of the shooting.
Police are still investigating and have not confirmed if the SUV is connected to the incident. Officers have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.
