Plan to protect Excelsior Club moves forward, unclear if that will save the building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A plan to salvage the Excelsior Club took its first step forward at Charlotte City Council Monday night after it a deal fell through earlier this year. It’s still unclear if the private developer will actually save the building or work to resurrect the legacy of the iconic music venue through a new venture.
City council approved $50,000 in loans Monday night with the possibility to get that money back in five years if the developer doesn’t follow through. Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote on contributing $50,000 Tuesday night to buy the Excelsior Club from State Representative Carla Cunningham.
Nonprofits are pitching in another $150,000 but questions from councilman Braxton Winston focused on what that would get taxpayers.
Former Deputy City Manager Ron Kimble, who is working for City Manager Marcus Jones, says the private developer, Kenwood Investments, plans to potentially turn the space into a boutique hotel, music venue and gallery. What is still to be determined if that will include saving the actual establishment.
“If you can save the facility and save the building that’s one part of history but also saving part of history is what you can put back in its place if it has to go,” Kimble said.
All of that would be figured out through public hearings that would involve community members.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.