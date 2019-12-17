Person killed in crash involving school bus in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Union County Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
The wreck happened before 1:30 p.m. on Secrest Short Cut Road near Barbee Farm Drive. Investigators have not determined exactly what led up to the collision, but confirmed the person killed was in a vehicle that struck the school bus.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Monroe City officials say those on the bus, including students, suffered minor injuries and the children are expected to be OK.
Sources say the bus involved was from Benton Heights Elementary School and was coming back from a field trip.
The roadway was closed for some time while officials worked at the scene.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
