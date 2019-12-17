Officials searching for missing Rock Hill woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman last seen by her roommate in November has been reported missing by the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Christine Grant, 52, reportedly told her roommates on November 15 that she was going to Greenville, SC to take care of her mother when she was last seen.
Grant resided in an apartment off of Virginia Dare Drive in Rock Hill and is described as standing 5′8″ and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She drives a 2007 blue Dodge Caliber.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 803-628-3059.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.