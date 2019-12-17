Missing Brunswick Co. woman last seen on Dec. 11

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen on Dec. 11.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Esther Virginia (Todd) Beach was last seen in the Supply area “wearing a yellow, tree service t-shirt and blue jeans.”
Beach is 5′3 and weighs about 140 pounds. Officials say she drives a blue 2006 Pontiac G6 with the N.C. tag HCF-6319.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833, the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.