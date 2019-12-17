Marion County deputy killed in early morning crash identified

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace.
The fallen deputy, who was responding to a call for service, has been identified as PFC. Michael Shawn Latu, a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states.
The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. on U.S. 76 near the U.S. 501 Bypass, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He added the deputy was traveling east on U.S. 76 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge pillar.
Latu’s career began as a 911 dispatch operator in 2012 before joining the sheriff’s office three years later.
Latu was the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 2018 Deputy of the Year, as well as the 2018 Patrolman of the Year. He was described as “quiet with a genius level IQ” and the “workhorse of the department” who was always eager to help.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team.
