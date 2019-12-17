Man sentenced in deadly York County stabbing of ex-girlfriend

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional five years for the stabbing death of a woman he had previously dated in South Carolina.
Jefferson Quinde-QuishpI was charged with stabbing Jade Brandon, 25, multiple times with a butcher knife while her young children were at home in 2017.
Brandon had a domestic violence order against him previously and prosecutors argued that he had violated that order twice in the months before she was killed.
A stressful and emotional day in the courtroom on Tuesday included testimony from Brandon’s now 11-year-old son as well as her sister and a doctor who had evaluated Quinde-QuishpI previously.
Ultimately, the judge decided to proceed with the life sentence after hearing these different accounts of the evening and of Brandon’s family and life prior to her death.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.